Annual Brahmotsavams conclude with Chakrasnanam at Vontimitta

Kadapa: On the last day of annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandaramaswamy temple at Vontimitta YSR district, Chakrasnanam was performed in traditional manner on Monday. Devotees in big numbers witnessed the programme and participated in the last day event. Following Suprabhatha Seva and Alaya Suddhi, at around 8.30 am, the idols Lord Sri Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshmana Swamy and Sudarsana Chakratha Alwar were brought to the Rangamandapam on the temple premises in a procession. Later, Punyahavachanam and Snapanatirumanjanam were performed.

Subsequently, Chakrasnanam was performed to the Chakratha Alwar amidst Pundits chanting Vedic hymns. The Brahmotsavams concluded with Dhwaja Avarohanam on Monday. Deputy EO Ramana Prasad, AEO Subrahmanyam, Superientendent P. Venkateswaiah, temple Inspector Dhanunjaya and others were present.