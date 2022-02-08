Antarvedi Kalyanotsavam commences today

Kakinada: The annual Kalyanotsavam festivities of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Antarvedi, East Godavari district, will commence from Tuesday (February 8) and conclude on February 17. The temple authorities have made necessary arrangements for the devotees to have a smooth darshan of the event. The temple is exquisitely decorated for the occasion.

In view of the Ratha Saptami, thousands of devotees are likely to throng the temple and also to witness the celestial wedding, which will be conducted at 12.35 am on February 11.

Amalapuram RDO NSVB Vasanta Rayudu instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for Gajamala Yatra on the eve of celestial wedding. As they are expecting large number of devotees, he directed the officials to make arrangements so as not to cause convenience to them. He also told to make strict security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

DSP Madhav Reddy directed the fisheries department officials to take step in case of devotees accidentally drowning while taking bath and also to keep swimmers and boats ready. Police are deployed at bathing areas, he added.

The DSP directed the police personnel to make security arrangements on February 12, the day on which Ratha Yatra will be held, to prevent stampede. He also suggested to arrange heavy bandobust in order to prevent riots at the spot. RDO Vasanta Rayudu said that 60 swimmers have been deployed at Antarvedi beach to avoid any untoward incident at the festival. He said sale of liquor would be banned in Antarvedi during the festival days.