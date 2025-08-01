Anti-drug awareness rally organised

Rajamahendravaram: A huge rally and awareness programme on the use of antibiotics and narcotic drugs was organised here on Thursday. The event was a collaborative effort by the Police Department, East Godavari District, the Rajahmundry Chemists and Druggists Association, and the Eagle Team.

The rally commenced from the Gandhi Bomma Centre in Jampeta was flagged off by the East Godavari District SP D Narasimha Kishore.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that the programme was part of the government’s initiatives to build a healthy society. He emphasised that the unsupervised use of antibiotics, especially by young people, without a doctor’s prescription, leads to health problems. He urged all sections of society to be vigilant in this regard.

He also mentioned that two drug de-addiction centres are already operational in the district, providing counselling to those addicted to drugs. The SP urged the public to inform the police about the use and sale of ganja and other intoxicants, assuring strict action under the PD Act against offenders.

Additional SP (Admin), DSP (Central Zone), Inspectors, Drug Control Department officials, owners of medical shops in the city, members of The Rajahmundry Wholesale Drug Trade Association, and the East Godavari District Drug Trade Welfare Association were present.