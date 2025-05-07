Anti-drug rally by MIMS medicos

Vizianagaram: In a strong move supporting the Andhra Pradesh government’s mission to eradicate drug addiction, students of MIMS Medical College organized an Anti-Drug Awareness Rally.

On Tuesday, the rally commenced from the MIMS College main gate and culminated at the Ramateertham Junction in Nellimarla, spreading powerful messages against drug abuse along the way.

Dean Dr Ch Lakshmi Kumar, Medical Director Dr C Raghuram, and Administrative Officer Ganesh hade organised the rally in which Bhogapuram CI M Ramakrishna and Nellimarla SI Ganesh also attended.

Students, faculty, and staff marched together holding placards and raising slogans, reinforcing the urgent need to combat drug menace. The rally not only raised awareness but also highlighted the collaborative effort between medical institutions and law enforcement in fostering a drug-free society.

They advised the students, youth to keep away from drugs and the students said that drugs will ruin the health and distruct the family as well as the society too.