‘Citizens’ Response Programme’ to shape Kerala’s future development: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the State government is fully committed to aligning Kerala’s development trajectory with the aspirations of future generations, and that the Citizens’ Response Programme, aimed at directly involving the public in shaping policy and development priorities, would play a key role in achieving this objective.

Vijayan said the government’s vision is to transform Kerala from a consumer State into a global production hub capable of supplying goods and services to the world.

He stressed that development would be meaningful only if its benefits reached all sections of society in an equitable manner.

“Ensuring that the fruits of development are shared equally is a core responsibility of the government,” the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan underlined the importance of citizen participation in governance, noting that every individual carries a unique perspective shaped by their living conditions and aspirations.

“Listening to people’s ideas, consolidating them, and planning projects accordingly is not optional — it is an essential part of the democratic process,” he said.

The Citizens’ Response Programme, launched by the Chief Minister, has been designed to systematically collect public suggestions and ideas on Kerala’s future development.

According to Vijayan, the initiative will help the government identify region-specific development needs and ensure that growth initiatives are tailored to local conditions rather than imposed through a one-size-fits-all approach.

The programme will also seek public feedback on the creation of new employment opportunities, proposed development projects, and the effectiveness of welfare schemes in different regions.

Vijayan said the initiative would enable the government to assess whether welfare programmes are reaching beneficiaries in line with actual local requirements and to address gaps wherever necessary.

Describing the Citizens’ Response Programme as a key instrument in strengthening the vision of ‘Nava Kerala’, the Chief Minister called upon people across the State to participate actively.

He said broad public cooperation is essential to translate collective aspirations into concrete policy actions.

“The future of Kerala must be built through dialogue with its people,” Vijayan said, adding that the success of the programme would depend on the willingness of citizens to engage constructively in the State’s development journey.



