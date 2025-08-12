Anti-ragging drive in medical colleges from Aug 12 to 18

Vijayawada: Health, medical and family welfare minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday directed officials of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences to initiate a week-long anti-ragging campaign across all medical colleges in the state from August 12 to 18. The minister emphasised a zero-tolerance policy toward ragging, stating, “The word ‘ragging’ should not even be heard in medical institutions.”

To foster awareness, colleges are instructed to organize student-centric events with an anti-ragging theme, such as slogan-writing contests, essay competitions, photography contests, poster design, and street plays.

Both government and private medical colleges are urged to cultivate an atmosphere of respect and ethical conduct, especially toward newly admitted students. Senior students are expected to lead by example, fostering a welcoming environment that promotes goodwill and harmony.

The minister warned that any objectionable, indecent, or unethical behavior toward fellow students will be classified as ragging, with strict disciplinary action to follow.

He assured that authorities will take firm measures against any inhuman or abusive conduct. To encourage participation, winners of the anti-ragging competitions will receive certificates and prizes.

Colleges have been directed to ensure full student participation to promote widespread awareness and collective responsibility. Minister Satya Kumar reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring a safe, inclusive, and respectful educational environment in all medical institutions.