Antimicrobial resistance awareness programmes held
SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Dr K Umamaheswara Rao and others taking part in AMR awareness programme in Tirupati on Saturday
Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) observed ‘International Antimicrobial Resistance’ (AMR) awareness programmes from November 21 to 23, with a series of events organised by the Department of Pharmacology at Sri Padmavathi Women’s Medical College. The sessions emphasised the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance to public health globally.
The events were part of the global AMR awareness initiative, observed annually from November 18 to 24. This year’s theme, ‘Educate, Advocate, Act Now’, aimed to highlight the urgency of tackling drug resistance. SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar took part in the programmes and presented prizes to the winners of various competitions held on the occasion.
Dr K Umamaheswara Rao, Head of Pharmacology and Dr Jayaprada, AMR Coordinator, stressed the severe impact of drug resistance on human and animal health, food production, and the environment, underscoring the importance of global collaboration to combat the issue.
Meanwhile, the Department of Microbiology organised a rally involving faculty and students. Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan flagged off the rally and emphasised the dangers of over-the-counter antibiotic use, urging the public to follow prescribed doses strictly. He highlighted SVIMS’ participation in national antibiotic resistance surveillance under the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).