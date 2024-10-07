ANU faculty appointed to global advisory board

Guntur: Professor Saraswati Raju Iyer of the Department of Sociology & Social Work at the Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has been appointed to the advisory board of the Lifeboat Foundation, a renowned non profit organisation dedicated to safeguarding humanity from global catastrophic risks.

The foundation’s advisory board includes several Nobel laureates, underscoring its prestigious status in the global academic community. Prof Iyer will serve on multiple advisory boards within the organisation, including the Education Board, Psychology Board, Social Factors Board, and Transparency and Privacy Board, informed Eric Klien, Founder of the Lifeboat Foundation, in his communication to her.

This achievement places Prof Iyer in the company of esteemed scholars such as Wole Soyinka (1986 Nobel Laureate in Literature), Richard J Roberts (1993 Nobel Laureate in Medicine), Daniel Kahneman (2002 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences), and Eric Maskin (2007 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences), who are also members of the Lifeboat Foundation’s Advisory Board.

Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University Prof K Gangadhara Rao congratulated Prof Iyer emphasising that this appointment is not only a personal honour for her but also brings distinction to the university.