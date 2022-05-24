AP Agri POLYCET 2022: Acharya NG Ranga University releases notification, exam on July 1

Acharya NG Ranga University of Andhra Pradesh has issued the Agri POLYCET-2022 notification for admission in various Diploma Courses in Agriculture, Veterinary, Horticulture, Fisheries for the academic year 2022-23.



According to the notification, the interested candidates had to pass the SSC examination and those appearing for Class X examinations in the month of May 2022 and those who have opted for Class X Compartmental, Intermediate can also apply.

Applicants who have passed the Intermediate and are pursuing higher studies should not apply. While coming to the eligibilities, students must be between 15 and 22 years of age and selection will be based on POLYCET Common Entrance Test.

The interested candidates are advised to apply online with payment of application fee of Rs. 600 for general candidates and Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates. The last date for the submission of application is slated on June 1 while the exam is scheduled on July 1.