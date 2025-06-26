AP aims to be among top 3 States by 2047: Governor

Krishna University (Machilipatnam): Governor and Chancellor of Krishna University S Abdul Nazeer has presided over the 6th, 7th and 8th Convocation of the university held at the Auditorium in the university campus here on Wednesday.

Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT & Human Resources, attended the convocation as the chief guest.

Delivering the convocation address, Governor Abdul Nazeer said SwarnaAndhra@2047 is a comprehensive vision document unveiled by the Andhra Pradesh government, which aims to transform the State into a wealthy, healthy, and happy State by the centenary year of India’s independence in 2047 and it aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and to be among the top three States in by 2047.

He said that the State plans to become a global economic leader by utilising its second longest coastline, resources and skilled workforce, focusing on sectors like agriculture innovation, renewable energy, and IT services for sustained growth and the university students have a great role to play in this mission.

The Governor appreciated Prof K Ramji, Vice-Chancellor of the University and his team for achieving NAAC B+ accreditation and said the university is destined to ascend the trajectory of sustained growth, inclusive development and a technological renaissance that can secure Andhra Pradesh’s future.

The convocation commenced with presentation of the annual report by Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji, followed by an address by Mandava Prabhakar Rao, chairman and managing director, Nuzveedu Seeds as chief guest-cum-orator, who was also conferred the Honoris Causa for 6th convocation, and presentation of degrees, gold medals and merit certificates to the students of 6th, 7th & 8th convocations.

Prof MNV Ravi Kumar, distinguished university research professor, Department of Translational Science and Medicine, University of Alabama, USA, was conferred the Honoris Causa for 7th convocation, and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, founder and CEO of Greenko Group, was conferred the Honoris Causa for 8th convocation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramji felicitated Governor and Chancellor of the University Abdul Nazeer with a shawl and memento.