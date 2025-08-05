AP aims to become waste-free state by Dec-end

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is on track to become a legacy waste-free state by December 2025, said municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana. The state government plans to clear an estimated 85 lakh tonnes of existing garbage left by the previous administration, in addition to managing another 20 lakh tonnes of new waste generated by the end of the year.

Minister Narayana made the announcement while speaking at a state-level workshop on Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) and capacity building for solid and liquid waste management, organised by the Swachhandhra Corporation in Vijayawada on Monday. He urged municipal commissioners to prioritize these initiatives.

“Municipal commissioners must play a key role in making cities garbage-free,” the minister stated, emphasizing the need for public awareness and cooperation to achieve a Swachh Andhra, aligning with the broader Swachh Bharat mission. He highlighted Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s personal involvement in the ‘Swarnandhra – Swachhandhra’ programme, held every third Saturday of the month, to boost public awareness.

Narayana detailed the state’s approach to waste management, explaining that daily solid waste is being directed to waste-to-energy plants. Beyond the existing facilities in Visakhapatnam and Guntur, new plants are being established in Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajamahendravaram, and Tirupati. Once these new plants are operational, the minister affirmed, the state will be free of traditional dumping yards. In addition to solid waste management, the government aims to establish sewage treatment plants within two years and complete drinking water pipelines using AMRUT scheme funds.

Kommareddy Pattabhiram, chairman of Swachhandhra Corporation, announced that three top agencies have been selected for municipal development projects. A recycling park is also being established in the state. To enhance efficiency and reduce costs, 2,000 electric vehicles are being procured for door-to-door garbage collection.

Principal secretary for municipal administration S Suresh Kumar underscored that sanitation is a public program, not solely a government one, stressing the necessity of public participation for its success. Director of municipal administration P Sampath Kumar stressed the importance of municipal commissioners conducting early morning inspections of sanitation work. He also revealed a partnership with Axis Bank to provide general insurance coverage of up to Rs 20 lakh for outsourcing staff, which includes death insurance.