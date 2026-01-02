BRS Party Boycotts Assembly Sessions in Protest

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has announced a boycott of the Assembly sessions, a decision revealed by party MLA and former minister Harish Rao. This protest comes in response to remarks made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the perceived attitude of the Assembly Speaker.

Following their walkout from the Legislative Assembly, Harish Rao and fellow MLAs gathered for a protest at Gospark, where he addressed the media.

"We walked out of the assembly expressing strong protest. The ruling party has completely disregarded democratic values. Assembly proceedings are being conducted contrary to the decisions taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting," Rao stated. He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of turning the assembly into a "cesspool of abusive language" and claimed that as the main opposition party, they were denied the chance to respond to the CM's remarks.

"How can the Speaker say that we shouldn't criticise the Chief Minister? Rahul Gandhi criticises the Prime Minister, doesn't he? The Chief Minister's mouth needs to be cleansed before the Musi River. Revanth Reddy is turning the Assembly into Gandhi Bhavan or a CLP meeting. When we question him, he resorts to making absurd and petty remarks," Harish Rao added.