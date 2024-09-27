  • Menu
AP and Karnataka govt. reaches agreement over transfer of Kumki elephants

In a significant development, the governments of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Karnataka have reached an agreement concerning the transfer of Kumki elephants. In a ceremony held recently, AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Karnataka Minister Ishwar Khandre were present as forest officials from both states exchanged the official documents of the agreement.

This collaboration comes in response to growing concerns over the migration of elephants into human settlements in the Chittoor, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Srikakulam districts of Andhra Pradesh. The movement of these elephants has been causing challenges for local communities, prompting the government to take proactive measures to address the situation.

Pawan Kalyan had previously traveled to Bengaluru to meet with Karnataka Minister Ishwar Khandre and relevant officials, where he advocated for the transfer of eight elephants from Karnataka to AP. The Karnataka government responded positively to the proposal, leading to the successful conclusion of the agreement today.

The transfer of these Kunki elephants is expected to help mitigate the issues arising from their migration and ensure the safety of both the elephants and the local populations.

