AP and Tamil Nadu sign MoU on handloom sales

In a significant development for handloom artisans, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reached a key agreement regarding the sale of handloom products. An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed to facilitate the sale of handloom goods from both states through Tamil Nadu's Co-optex outlets. This year, the partnership aims to achieve sales exceeding ₹9 crores.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Ministers Savita and Gandhi, with officials from both states participating. State Handloom and Textiles Minister Savita emphasised that the MoU is part of a broader strategy to enhance marketing opportunities for handloom products produced in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister Savita stated that the coalition government is committed to ensuring that handloom workers have employment opportunities throughout the year, allowing them to lead economically and socially dignified lives. To further this goal, efforts are underway to expand the marketing of handloom products on both national and international platforms. The partnership between APCO and Co-optex marks a significant step in this direction.