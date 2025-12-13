AP archery team wins championship

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh registered a remarkable victory at 32nd NTPC Senior Indian Round, 21st NTPC Senior Compound, and 45th NTPC Senior Recurve National Archery Championship as Men’s Indian Round team clinched gold medal by defeating top-ranked Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in Hyderabad on Friday.

The championship is being held at Hyderabad Public School under the joint supervision of Archery Association of India and Telangana Archery Association.

The AP team, comprising S Sambasiva, G Venkata Lokesh, Ch Mohith Sai, and S Deshaiah, displayed superb composure and precision throughout the tournament. In the final, Andhra Pradesh outplayed second-ranked Uttar Pradesh with a 5-3 victory to secure the title. Earlier, the team shocked the top-ranked Haryana with a dominant 6-2 win, marking one of the strongest performances by AP archers in recent national events. From the beginning of the championship, Andhra Pradesh’s archers showcased consistent excellence, overcoming strong opponents Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, and other states and maintaining their lead in crucial rounds.

Andhra Pradesh Archery Association President Nandamuri Tejaswini, General Secretary BV Ramana, Chairman Cherukuri Satyanarayana, Vice-President B Sravan Kumar, and Treasurer Cherukuri Krishna Kumari congratulated the players for their outstanding achievement.

They also appreciated coaches A Sudhakar Naidu, T Siva Sankar, T Dhanunjay, and team manager M Jaya Lakshmi for their guidance and support in shaping the winning team.