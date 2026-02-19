AP Assembly budget session: Minister give answers to members questions

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly’s Budget Session entered its sixth day, with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu initiating proceedings through a question and answer session. MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy inquired about the approval timeline for posts sanctioned to Kurnool Cluster University by the Finance Department. Minister Nara Lokesh responded, revealing that Rs. 139 crore had been allocated, with Rs. 55 crore spent under RUSA. He explained that a cluster-based approach is being adopted for programmes and highlighted that significant investments are flowing into Kurnool parliamentary constituency. Minister Lokesh assured that pending funds would be released in the next academic year to complete remaining work, while emphasising a focus on specialisation within cluster universities.

MLA Eshwar Rao from Etcherla (Srikakulam) questioned whether there was any plan to increase the salaries of contract employees under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan by 50 per cent, citing their low wages. He urged the government to raise salaries and provide EPF facilities. MLA Parthasarathy spoke about Kasturba Girls' Schools, praising their quality of education and noting the shortage of seats in government schools. He expressed the hope of opening more Kasturba Girls’ Vidyalayas, noting that current pass rates are improving, with expectations of reaching 90 per cent soon.

Minister Lokesh responded to the MLAs’ questions, clarifying that higher salaries are being paid to teachers and data entry operators in Andhra Pradesh compared to southern states. He assured that issues related to the scheme would be raised with the central government. Additionally, he announced the upcoming establishment of seasonal hostels and confirmed that extra teachers have been sanctioned for Kurnool district under the DSC. He assured that the DSC recruitment process would be expedited as per the job calendar.