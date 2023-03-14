AP assembly Budget sessions: BAC meeting held, budget on March 16

The Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on the conduction of Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session was held on Tuesday after government Abdul Nazeer addressed the house.

In the meeting the BAC has decided to hold assembly meetings till 24 and also decided to introduce the budget on 16th of this month.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Jogi Ramesh, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Whip Prasad Raju and Srikanth Reddy participated in the meeting.