AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Debate on the budget continues in the house

The sixth day of AP Assembly budget sessions has begun on Tuesday with the debate on the budget. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy will present two annual reports on the power sector before the House while minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will introduce the VAT Amendment Bill in the House.



Meanwhile, minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy flagged that TDP members do not even have the patience to listen to answers to questions. He said he would answer all the questions raised by the opposition. Minister Buggana Rajendranath speaking on the budget said that welfare schemes are being provided to the beneficiaries irrespective of party, caste and religion. The government is providing every welfare scheme at doorstep. The schemes being implemented in AP are nowhere to be found in the country. Minister Buggana said adding that the government is in favour of the poor with schemes like Aarogyasri.

As the question hour continues in the legislature, TDP members are obstructed the proceedings of the house. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana lamented that the TDP did not take public issues seriously. Speaking in the Legislative Council, Minister Botsa was incensed that TDP members were creating chaos and misleading public issues.

TDP members have been repeatedly disrupting the proceedings of the House in the Legislature and creating chaos. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana anguished over the behavior of TDP members.