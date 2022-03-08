AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Resolution on mourning of Mekapati Goutham Reddy death introduced

The Second Day Assembly Budget Meetings had began on Tuesday with the introduction of Goutham Reddy mourning resolution in the House. The AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced the resolution in the house and the leaders have been expressing their condolences to the late minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said Mekapati Goutham Reddy is a non-controversial person who has no ego. He said he did not even dream that he would have to speak on the mourning resolution. "We were shocked to hear the news of his death and could not digest the tragedy," said Minister Anil Kumar Yadav.



The Assembly shall adjourn after the discussion on the resolution of condolence. Similarly the Legislative Council will begin at 10 a.m and a condolence resolution on the death of the late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy will be introduced in the Legislative Council. The Legislative Council will not adjourn after the debate on the mourning resolution.

It is learned that the Legislative Assembly BAC (Business Advisory Committee) has decided to hold the budget sessions till the 25th of this month. On the 9th, the Assembly declared a day off to mourn the death of Goutham Reddy. A resolution on thanking the Governor for his speech will be taken up for discussion on March 10.