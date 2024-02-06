AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day

The TDP members were suspended for one day from the assembly by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram due to their overacting and violation of assembly rules.

Despite the suspension, the TDP members continued to cause a ruckus, surrounding the Speaker's podium and blowing whistles. They tore up papers and threw them at the Speaker, displaying a disrespectful attitude.

TheYSRCP MLAs expressed their anger towards the TDP members for their disruptive behavior during the assembly budget meetings. YSRCP MLAs criticized the behavior of the TDP members.