AP assembly constitutes House Committee headed by Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Pegasus issue

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has set up a House committee on the TDP Pegasus Spyware affair. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. Similarly, Bhagyalakshmi, Abbaiah Chowdhary, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Amarnath, Merugu Nagarjuna and Maddala Giridhar were appointed as members of the committee.

Pegasus spyware Issue has been causing a stir in the state for the past few days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks in the state assembly that Naidu had bought spyware during the TDP regime sparked a heated debate in AP politics. The state legislature also sparked a furore on Monday.

The issue of tapping the phones of the then opposition YSRCP leaders also came up for discussion on this occasion. On Monday, the assembly unanimously decided to set up a house committee on the spyware case. The order was tabled by the Speaker's House Committee on the TDP Pegasus affair on Friday, the last day of the Assembly sessions.