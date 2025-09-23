  • Menu
AP Assembly session: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy says Rs 1432 cr funds for construction of bridges

Andhra Pradesh's Roads and Buildings Minister, BC Janardhan Reddy, has announced that Rs 1,432 crore is needed to construct new bridges to replace 352 dilapidated structures throughout the state.

Responding to concerns raised by various members of the Legislative Assembly regarding the state of the bridges and roads, Minister Reddy highlighted the urgent need for infrastructure improvements.

He noted that the Central Finance Commission has proposed funding for the construction of these new bridges. Additionally, the minister acknowledged that many roads have sustained damage due to recent heavy rains, assuring that repairs will commence following the monsoon season.

