- Officials making way for Tesla’s arrival
- ADB praises India for cutting subsidies on fossil fuels to boost green energy
- Villagers stage protest against uranium mining
- Rammohan Naidu says CM's north Andhra tour successful, reveals plans for airport in Srikakulam
- Hema Malini visits Tirumala
- Complete hospital works on a fast pace says TTD EO J Syamala Rao
- Government aim is to transform AP as ‘pothole free’ said Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
- Girl’s rape & murder triggers widespread condemnation
- Middlemen still ruling roost at sand ramps
- HM Shah unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J'khand; prioritises 'Roti, Maati, Beti'
AP Assembly Sessions likely from November 11, budget to be introduced
The Andhra Pradesh state assembly is set to commence meetings from the 11th of this month, with a significant focus on the annual budget presentation scheduled for 10 AM on the same day.
The Vote-on-account budget will conclude by the end of this month, paving the way for an extensive discussion on the full budget.
In anticipation of the legislative session, government officials have expressed their hopes to conduct meetings for a minimum of ten days.
During this period, the assembly will not only deliberate on the budget but also consider various bills that await approval.
