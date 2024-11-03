AP Assembly Sessions likely from November 11, budget to be introduced

The Andhra Pradesh state assembly is set to commence meetings from the 11th of this month, with a significant focus on the annual budget presentation scheduled for 10 AM on the same day.

The Vote-on-account budget will conclude by the end of this month, paving the way for an extensive discussion on the full budget.

In anticipation of the legislative session, government officials have expressed their hopes to conduct meetings for a minimum of ten days.

During this period, the assembly will not only deliberate on the budget but also consider various bills that await approval.