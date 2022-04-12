AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram says social justice is met with a new cabinet

Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said social justice had been done in the AP cabinet reshuffle. He told the media on Tuesday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is standing by the backward classes.

The speaker said 70 percent of the cabinet members were SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities. The Speaker lauded CM YS Jagan as a big humanitarian.

He said that CM Jagan had given a great opportunity to the oppressed sections in the cabinet. He said that BCs were given large-scale monarchy on a pro-rata basis.

He said every welfare program is being delivered at the home of the beneficiaries. He said that the BCs had bid adieu to the TDP. The Speaker stated that equal justice is done to all in the Cabinet.