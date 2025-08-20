AP attracting huge investments: Bharath

Mangalagiri; Industries, commerce and food processing minister T Bharathh said Andhra Pradesh is attracting significant investment interest from industrialists. The minister conducted a review with APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) zonal and general managers at the APIIC office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, also attended by commissioner of industries and APIIC MD Abhishikt Kishore, minister Bharath reviewed the status of investment projects approved in recent SIPB (State Investment Promotion Board) meetings. He sought detailed reports on the current progress of these projects across various districts.

Bharath said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the state is seeing a large influx of investments. He instructed officials to ensure there are no delays in approving permits for new industries.

”Officials must work diligently to ensure every project gets off the ground by maintaining continuous communication with company representatives,” he said, assuring them of his full cooperation. He also directed officials to immediately resolve any issues at industrial parks and mandated regular DIPC (District Industries Promotion Committee) meetings in every district.

The minister stressed the need to address projects that have been allotted land but have yet to begin operations. He instructed officials to follow up with such companies. If there is no progress, he said, the land should be reclaimed. He also emphasised that land allotted for industrial use must not be used for any other purpose.

Bharath sought a detailed report on all APIIC lands and enquired about ongoing legal cases. He provided several recommendations on how to handle legal disputes to prevent future issues.