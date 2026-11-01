AP braces for another cyclone, CM Chandrababu reviews, places officials on alert

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has placed officials on high alert as a new cyclone threatens the state. He chaired an emergency review meeting to discuss forecasts, including expected rainfall, wind speeds and reservoir levels.

Officials told the meeting that a depression was expected to strengthen into a deep depression and then a cyclonic storm, becoming a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by 2 November. The system was forecast to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of 3 November, with winds of 100–110km/h and gusts of up to 120km/h. The latest forecast cited in reports places the possible crossing between Nellore and Narsapur, rather than specifically near Bapatla.

Southern and central coastal districts were expected to receive moderate to heavy rain on 2 November, with extremely heavy falls possible in isolated areas. Heavy to extremely heavy rain was forecast in several places on 3 and 4 November.

Officials said extremely heavy rain was expected in nine mandals in Eluru district, five each in Krishna and NTR districts, and one in Bapatla district. On 3 November, average rainfall could reach about 179mm in Eluru, 163mm in Krishna, 161mm in NTR, 147mm in West Godavari, 119mm in Guntur and 104mm in Bapatla.

The Budameru stream could see flood inflows of around 32,500 cusecs on 3 November. Errakalva, Gonelavagu, Jalleru and Pampa streams were also at risk of heavy flooding.

Strong winds could damage between 12,102 and 15,128 electricity poles across 12 districts, officials said. They also briefed the Chief Minister on cyclone damage and relief work. Naidu asked when power would be restored in affected areas and was told supply would be back everywhere by that evening.

Naidu instructed departments to take early precautions, evacuate people from flood-prone areas and ensure those displaced or affected by flooding received assistance. He called for all departments to coordinate their response and said measures must be taken to prevent loss of life and property.