AP breathes easy as Covid cases decline

Amaravati: With corona positive cases had come down to below 5 per cent even in the two Godavari districts, the State Government on Monday relaxed Covid-19 curfew restrictions in these two districts.

Following this from Tuesday onwards only night curfew will be in force across the State from 10 pm to 6 am. As per the guidelines issued on Monday, all commercial establishments can remain open till 9 pm.

The decision to relax the restrictions was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The government made it clear that wearing masks in public places was mandatory for every individual. A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed for violating the rule. If any shops and establishments violate the guidelines, they will have to shut down their operations for 2-3 days.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to set up a WhatsApp number for sending a photo of those who violate the rules. The Chief Minister directed the officials to enforce Section 144 across the State to contain the spread of Covid-19, by restricting the mass gatherings.

Further, the government said physical distance of five feet between individuals should be maintained in all public places and establishments and besides wearing masks, hand sanitization is mandatory for all staff and the general public. Regarding oxygen supply, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the works on oxygen generation plants. The authorities explained that the work was in progress at 134 oxygen generation plants at 97 locations and assured to complete them by the end of August.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on vaccination for teachers and complete it before the reopening of schools. The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to be vigilant towards non-Covid diseases in the wake of the onset of the monsoon season. Further, the CM directed the authorities to brace up for the possible third wave.