Cyclone Remal: NE states on high alert, local officials asked to be prepared

Guwahati/Agartala: Ahead of the approaching severe cyclonic storm "Remal", disaster management authorities and security forces in various northeastern states have been placed on high alert and district administrations asked to take advance precautionary steps.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Cyclone Remal, predicted to cross the coast on Sunday midnight, is forecast to make landfall between Sagar Island along West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh and intensify into a severe cyclone.

Currently, a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, prevails around the cyclone centre.

The outer cloud band lies over coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal leading to heavy rainfall activity. The cyclone is under the continuous surveillance of the Kolkata Doppler Weather Radar, an IMD statement said late on Sunday.

The Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram governments have issued separate advisories and asked the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Forces, district administrations and other departments concerned to remain maximum vigilant and ready to meet any eventualities.

The Assam government has taken measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in light of the impending increase in rainfall and wind speeds due to cyclone Remal.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam along with other northeastern states on May 27 and 28.

Orange alert has been issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong districts and Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, an ASDMA statement said.

It said that squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over south Assam and Meghalaya on Monday.

A Meghalaya government notification said that the state government urged residents to remain vigilant, ensure that emergency kits are prepared, avoid unnecessary travel during this period and stay updated with the latest weather reports.

In light of the imminent weather threat, authorities emphasised the importance of preparedness. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cyclones provide essential guidelines for emergency responses, the notification said.

The Tripura government, in view of the cyclonic storm “Remal”, has closed all educational institutions including universities on May 27 and 28.

Tripura Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey said that in view of cyclone Remal's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, all kinds of flight operations in the Kolkata-Agartala route were suspended till 9 a.m. on Monday.

However, the flight services on other routes -- Agartala-Guwahati, Agartala-Delhi, and Agartala-Bengaluru -- are operating normally.

The first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season, it has been named "Remal" (or sand in Arabic), according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.