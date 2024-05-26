Golf: Scheffler hauls himself into contention with 63, lies second at Charles Schwab

Live
Texas (USA): Scottie Scheffler is back in contention as he shot 7-under 63, his best round of the week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Now at 10-under, he is second but four shots behind leader Davis Riley (66) who is 14-under.
Scheffler made a great charge at the end. He birdied 15-16-17 and pulled closer to Riley.
Riley shot a 4-under 66 at Colonial Country Club, setting up the Sunday question of whether he can hold off world No. 1 Scheffler for his first solo victory. Riley was at 14-under 196.
Scheffler is second alone at 10-under. He has played his last 41 holes in 13-under since his first triple-bogey of the year in the first round.
Pierceson Coody and Hayden Buckley were a stroke behind Scheffler after 69s.
Tony Finau was alone in sixth at 7-under after a 68. Collin Morikawa (67), who played in the final group at the Masters and the PGA Championship this year, was at 6-under. Morikawa was tied with three others, including Keegan Bradley.
The top Asian was Sungjae Im (70) at 6-under and Tied-seventh, while Tom Kim (690 was 5-under and T-11.