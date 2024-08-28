AP Cabinet abolishes Reverse Tendering process, here are decisions approved

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the abolition of the reverse tendering system brought in by the past YSRCP government. Additionally, the Cabinet engaged in discussions regarding the long-overdue elections for irrigation societies, which have not been conducted since 2014.

In a move aimed at supporting local farmers, the Cabinet announced the distribution of 21 lakh new pass books that will replace the previously issued pass books featuring images of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The government also planned to remove the photographs from 77 lakh survey stones that were utilised under the past government.

Further proposals presented during the meeting included the establishment of 2,774 new ration shops, signaling a commitment to improve access to essential goods for the population. The Cabinet also deliberated on the formulation of "Vision 2047," a long-term strategic plan for the state's development.

The introduction of a new liquor policy for Andhra Pradesh was another topic of discussion, with proposals aimed at modernizing regulations in this sector. Additionally, the Cabinet explored measures to facilitate the implementation of a free sand policy, reflecting a focus on resource management.