AP cabinet approves budget 2025-26

In a significant Cabinet meeting held on Friday morning in the Chief Minister's Chamber of the Assembly, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu oversaw the approval of the state budget. Following this crucial decision, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav is scheduled to deliver the budget speech in the Assembly at 10 am, while Minister Kollu Ravindra will present the budget in the council.

Once the budget presentation concludes, Minister Atchannaidu will outline the budget for agriculture and allied sectors. It is anticipated that up to ₹50,000 crores will be allocated to these sectors this year, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity.

The proposed budget is expected to focus on several key initiatives, including:

- *Annadata-Sukhibhav*: Support for farmers' welfare

- *Crop Insurance*: Measures to protect farmers from natural calamities

- *Interest-Free Loans*: Financial assistance for farmers to encourage investment

- *Agricultural Mechanization*: Promoting the use of advanced machinery for farming

- *Micro-Irrigation*: Enhancing water efficiency in agriculture

- *Natural Farming*: Encouraging eco-friendly agricultural practices

- *Oil Palm Cultivation*: Expanding palm oil production

- *Subsidized Seeds*: Providing affordable seeds to farmers

- *NTR Jalasiri*: Water supply initiatives for irrigation

- *Fishermen Support*: Allowances during the fishing ban

- *Agricultural Technology Schemes*: Innovations to boost agricultural practices