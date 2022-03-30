AP cabinet approves formation of new districts in the state, to be announced on April 4

The formation of new districts has been approved by the AP Cabinet. The Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Jagan lasted for almost two hours. After lengthy discussions, the Cabinet approved the reorganisation of districts, which will then be sent to the Governor for approval followed by gazette notification from the Governor will be issued soon.



Meanwhile, the new districts will be declared on April 4 from 9:05 am to 9:45 am followed by honouring of volunteer services on April 6. On April 8, along with the launch of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena program, the respective programs will be launched by CM Jagan. The meeting was attended by CM Jagan, ministers, senior officials of various departments including CS. It seems that changes, additions, district names, centers and revenue divisions have been clarified in the notification of the given districts.



The Chief Minister was prepared to set up new revenue divisions beyond the names and ranges of the districts. Information that key orders have been issued to the officers on the Revenue Divisions based on the demands and appeals received locally. However, there is ambiguity over the transfer of zones and villages to other districts. Even the authorities are unable to give clarity on these demands.