AP Cabinet Approves Key Decisions and Policies

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh government took several crucial decisions aimed at enhancing infrastructure, welfare, and policy frameworks in the state.

Among the notable approvals was the implementation of Government Order (GO) 62 in the Water Resources Department, which is expected to streamline processes within the sector. The cabinet also sanctioned the rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Tribal Housing Scheme specifically for tribal areas, alongside the construction of houses under the original Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 1.0.

In a move to ensure accountability, the cabinet decided to cancel any housing projects that had not been completed in the last five years. Additionally, the cabinet unveiled the Integrated Tourism Policy for the period 2024-29, aimed at boosting tourism in the region.

Other critical approvals included revisions to the 2024-29 Sports Policy, aimed at enhancing sports infrastructure and programs within the state. The cabinet also made strides in the healthcare sector by amending the AP Ayurveda and Homeopathic Medical Practitioner Registration Act.

In a gesture of remembrance, the cabinet approved the celebration of the death anniversary of the iconic Potti Sriramulu on December 15 as the Day of Self-Sacrifice and Remembrance. Furthermore, the cabinet endorsed the AP Information Technology Global Capability Centers Policy 4.0, as well as the AP Textiles Garment Policy and the AP Maritime Policy.

Finally, the cabinet approved 23 items put forth by the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), marking a proactive step towards urban development and planning in the capital region.