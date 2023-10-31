Live
AP Cabinet meet postponed to Nov 3
Vijayawada: The state Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on October 31 has been postponed to November 3 in view of major train mishap in Vizianagaram district and both ministers and officials are busy in rescue operations.
The state government issued orders to this effect on Monday.
