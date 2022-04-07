AP Cabinet meeting begins at Velagapudi, ministers likely to resign

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun at Velagapudi. It seems that 36 topics will be discussed during this meeting and it is noteworthy that this is the last cabinet meeting for the current ministers. Ministers on the other hand have prepared to resign to their ministerial posts and were said to have carried blank letterheads along with them. A total of 25 ministers will resign after the cabinet meeting.



However, there are speculations that four ministers likely to be retained in the cabinet and it remains to be seen who they are. Meanwhile, the new cabinet is scheduled to be sworn in on the 11th of this month. It was decided to hold a swearing-in ceremony in front of the second block of the Secretariat.

The cabinet will discuss on YSR Zero Interest Scheme and will approve Millet Mission Policy. The cabinet will also discuss on the changes in the new revenue divisions, the formation of 12 police sub-divisions and 16 police circles will at the last meeting. Various welfare and development schemes will also be discussed at the meeting.