AP cabinet meeting begins, to give approval for various bills

The Cabinet meeting is continuing under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As many as 45 agenda items will be discussed in the cabinet meeting and 15 bills to be introduced in the Assembly will be approved. The cabinet will approve the new industrial policy as well.



Earlier, a BAC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram that has decided to hold assembly meetings till 24. AP Assembly budget meetings will be held for 9 days and it has been decided in BAC to present the budget on 16th of this month.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Jogi Ramesh, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Whip Prasad Raju and Srikanth Reddy participated in the meeting.

The Assembly budget sessions begun on Tuesday morning with governor Abdul Nazeer speech where the latter has highlighted the salient features of the government in welfare and development of the state.