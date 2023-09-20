AP cabinet meeting ends, GPS implementation bill approved

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ended wherein crucial decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting and several important bills were also approved. The Cabinet has approved the GPS implementation bill for government employees stating that the employees who are homeless at the time of retirement should be given a home. The cabinet also approved that the children of the employees after retirement should be covered under Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement.



The cabinet approved setting up another scheme named Jagananna Civil Services Incentive followed by approval of the Contractual Employees Regularization Draft Bill, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Amendment Bill, Passage of Bill on amendment in Private Universities Act amendment of law to allow for joint certification with reputed universities, joint certification of degrees of students studying in it, amendment of the law to ensure that existing private universities and newly established private universities tie up with the top 100 universities in the world.

The cabinet approved a proposal to allot 50 percent of seats to tribals in Kurupam engineering colleges, approval for the construction of 8424 houses for Polavaram flood victims, approval of amendment of POT Act for regularization of assigned lands, Bhudan and Gramdan Act Amendment Bill, Debt Law Amendment Bill.