AP Cabinet Meeting to be held today, likely to take a decision on assembly sessions

The Andhra Pradesh state Cabinet meeting will be held at 11 am on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting will be held at the Ministerial Conference Hall in Secretariat First Block.



The Cabinet will approve the decisions taken in the State Investment Promotion Council meeting. Officials also said that decisions will be taken in the cabinet meeting on several key issues.



According to official sources, a decision is also likely to be taken on the conduct of assembly meetings. AP assembly meetings are likely to be held from the 19th to the 24th of this month. A decision regarding this is likely to be taken in today's cabinet meeting. It is also reported that the issue of CPS will also be discussed in the cabinet meeting.



The government has already decided on the implementation of GPS. Officials have also prepared GOs in this regard. But it is likely to be approved in today's cabinet meeting. More than 80 new posts in the secretariats will be approved. The government will appoint the employees working in the secretariat as Assistant Directors and Secretaries in these new posts.



The cabinet meeting was postponed a couple of times recently due to various reasons and will be held today.