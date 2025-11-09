AP cabinet to convene tomorrow to discuss on key issues

In a significant meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Monday) at 11 am, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will convene under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat. The agenda includes critical topics such as the upcoming Visakhapatnam Investment Conference and district reorganisation.

The investment conference, set to take place on the 14th and 15th of this month, will be a focal point of discussion. Chief Minister Naidu has already assigned responsibilities for the event's arrangements to various ministers and officials. He will seek updates on preparations for this global gathering, which aims to attract representatives from numerous international companies. The Cabinet is expected to approve investments totalling approximately Rs 1 lakh crore during this meeting.

Additionally, the Cabinet will assess the impact of the recent Cyclone Montha, which caused significant damage across the state. Discussions will include damage estimates and potential compensation measures for affected communities. A proposal for a Rs 7,500 crore loan from the CRDA NaBFID is also on the agenda for approval.

Furthermore, the Cabinet is anticipated to endorse allocated lands for various institutions aimed at promoting state development. A pivotal decision regarding the reorganisation of districts, as promised by the coalition parties during elections, is also expected. This follows a prior decision made in the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting, where recommendations on the formation of new districts and revenue divisions were outlined.

The proceedings of tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting are expected to have far-reaching implications for the state’s development and administrative structure.