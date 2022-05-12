AP cabinet to meet for the first time after reshuffle, likely to discuss on crucial issues

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet is scheduled to meet on Thursday for the first time since the cabinet reshuffle. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Jagan at 3 p.m. It is learned that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has formed a new cabinet with a combination of old and new ones. The first meeting will be held a month after the formation of the cabinet.



It is learned that the Cabinet is likely to discuss and take a decision on the issue of encroachment of 2 lakh acres, especially in the revenue department, and would review issues related to the law amendments and send them to the Centre. The meeting would likely discuss the Amma Vodi scheme and the programs being carried out in the name of the Gadapagadapaku Mana government program.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan 0 Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on the roads at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Muthyalanayudu, R&B Minister Dadishetti Raja, and senior officials of the concerned departments. CM YS Jagan made a keynote address on the occasion.

He said the government was working very well to repair the roads in the state and was moving ahead with the development according to a method. For this, the government and the authorities are working very hard and making the roads in such a way that there are no potholes anywhere. It was ordered to see significant progress in the matter of roads during the year and said that Rs. 2,500 crores was sanctioned to Roads and Buildings and about Rs. 1072.92 crore for PR roads.