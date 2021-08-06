AP cabinet to meet today, here are crucial issues likely to be discussed

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be held today (August 6). Several crucial issues are likely to be discussed at the meeting to be held in the secretariat. It is learned that proposals will be made on the issue of transferring assets of Rs 4,000 crore to RTC. There are also reports that the AP cabinet would discuss proposals to set up logistics parks. The CM is likely to discuss the new seed policy and national education policy with officials, ministers, and MLAs on how to implement it.



In addition to these, it is possible to discuss YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme , and will approve the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. The issue of distribution of additional money to Polavaram flood victims will also be discussed today. It is learned that an additional Rs 10 lakh per family will be considered as compensation for those who have been paid less amount in the past. It seems that the new fish marketing policy to will benefit aqua farmers would be approved by the cabinet. The cabinet would discuss three regional power corporations, Artificial Seaman Regulatory Authority, resco development and would make proposals to Private Horticulture Nursery Supervising Regulatory Authority. The cabinet would also discuss corona control measures in the state and its readiness to counter the third wave.