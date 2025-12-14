AP Chambers highlights agriculture-led growth

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation (AP Chambers) organised two important sectoral sessions on the second day of its Business Expo 2025 on Saturday, highlighting emerging industries and agri-led growth opportunities in the State.

The morning session, titled “Emerging Sunrise Sectors in AP – Pathways for Growth & Investments,” focused on new-age industries and investment prospects. Minister for MSME, SERP, NRI Empowerment & Relations Kondapalli Srinivas, who attended as chief guest, said Andhra Pradesh has one of the best industrial policies in the country with a strong cluster-based approach.

He highlighted opportunities in the agri sector and the role of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in fostering innovation. AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the launch of innovative products at the expo reflected the Chamber’s commitment to promoting innovation. The panel, moderated by JSRK Prasad, featured industry leaders who discussed investments, skills, technology adoption, and global market access. The Minister also launched new products from MG and TATA Motors.

In the afternoon, AP Chambers organised a session on ‘Agri Value Chains, Food Processing & AgTech Innovation.” Principal Secretary Dr Chiranjeevi Chowdhary, as the Guest of Honour, stressed the need to strengthen value chains and reduce post-harvest losses to enhance farmers’ incomes.

Moderated by Dr Sekhar Babu Geddam, the session saw experts share insights on financing, sustainability, and technology-driven solutions. Startup presentations and new food products were also launched, showcasing innovation in food processing.