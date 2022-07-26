AP Chambers urges govt to release incentives to MSMEs

Vijayawada (NTR District): A delegation of members of AP Chambers from Food Processing sector led by Chambers president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao called on Minister for Agriculture and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Monday at Secretariat in Velagapudi and submitted a representation on the pending incentives of about Rs 180 crore for 225 food processing units in the State. The AP Chambers requested the immediate release of the long pending incentive dues to the food processing units that are already in a difficult situation due to the pandemic and the rise in production costs. The Minister assured the delegation that all the pending incentives will be released soon to the food processing units.

Later, the delegation also met Secretary to Government (Food Processing), Industries and Commerce Department Chiranjiv Choudhary and discussed the issues faced by the Food Processing sector. Responding positively, Chiranjiv Choudhary assured that the government will address the issues soon. He also said that the government will constitute a State-level consultative committee that will have frequent interactions with the industry associations to sort out the issues faced by the industry.

AP Chambers members, Sree Fruit Beverages MD S Phanindra, Vijay Krishna Agro MD G Vijay Kumar, Kosuri Balaji Agro Foods MD K Srivasa Rao, VC Products MD V Vamsi Krishna, Tanvi Foods Plant Head T Rangachari, Yontus Life Sciences MD Bala Shankar Reddy and YCR Spices MD Y Anand Reddy were part of the delegation that met the Minister and the Secretary.

AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation president-elect Potluri Bhaskar Rao thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his proactive initiative and timely release of industrial financial incentives for the beleaguered MSMEs and textile and spinning units in September 2021.

In a letter to Minister for Agriculture and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Bhaskar Rao wanted to inform that the incentives pertaining to the food processing sector were not released at that time.