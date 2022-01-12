AP CID police goes to Raghurama Krishnam Raju's house in Hyderabad, likely to serve notices

AP CID police went to the Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. It seems that they have come to give notices over the cases registered in the AP against him. CID officials were waiting outside the house as Raghurama Krushnam Raju did not come out even though the officers came to give notice. Information that notices will be given to Raghurama to come for questioning.

It is learned that notices will be issued to attend the probe tomorrow (Thursday). However, Raghurama has already announced that he is going to Narasapuram on Thursday as part of two-day tour.

It is known that Raghurama Krishnam is was arrested by CID officials on May 14. He was taken into custody at his residence in Hyderabad and shifted to Guntur. He was arrested on charges of tarnishing the image of the government. A case has been registered against the MP under sections 124 (A), 153 (B), 505 IPC, 120 (B). While the MP alleged that he was severely beaten by the police after his arrest. He underwent medical tests at Guntur GGH and ruled that there were no injuries on the body.

Raghurama immediately filed a petition in the Supreme Court on medical examinations. The court gave key directions directed him to be shifted to Secunderabad Army Hospital for medical examination, which reported that his leg got injured.