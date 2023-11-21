AP CID to move Supreme Court challenging Naidu's bail in Skill Development case

The Andhra Pradesh CID is contemplating to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's decision to grant bail to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. The AP government has raised concerns about the High Court's jurisdiction and its interference in a case that is still pending in the trial court.



Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9 and was in Rajahmundry jail until October 31. The High Court granted him interim bail on October 31 due to his ill health, followed by regular bail after 20 days. The AP government is objecting to this, questioning how Chandrababu's lawyers were able to secure bail without arguing on certain factors. The government argues that the High Court should only intervene within the jurisdiction of the trial court.

In addition to the Skill case, Chandrababu's anticipatory bail in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case is also set to be heard. The High Court had previously granted interim bail in this case. Furthermore, the trial regarding the PT warrant is currently on hold in the ACB court.

Chandrababu has also approached the High Court in the liquor case, where the anticipatory bail petition is scheduled to be heard today. The CID has registered a case regarding alleged irregularities in liquor company permits.