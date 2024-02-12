Live
Just In
AP Civil supplies minister lauds YS Jagan for giving priority to BCs
Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Minister Nageshwar Rao said that, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister in the history of the country who has increased the national respect of BCs (Backward Classes) and has provided great support to BCs in all fields.
Minister Nageswara Rao inaugurated the Yadava Welfare Community Hall with 14 lakh rupees, along with other dignitaries such as Rajya Sabha members Beda Mastan Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, MLAs Alla Nani, Kotharu Abbayya Chaudhary, and Eluru Municipal Corporation Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan. Minister Nageswara Rao praised the Chief Minister for giving a high position to BCs in the social, economic, and political spheres and reducing poverty through government schemes.
Rajya Sabha member Bida Mastan Rao also highlighted the Chief Minister's efforts in implementing schemes for the development of BCs and announced funds for the construction of community halls. Other politicians and leaders present at the event also praised the Chief Minister for his work in promoting the welfare of BCs.