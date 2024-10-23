AP CM Chandrababu announces Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia to girl died in petrol attack

Andhra Pradesh government has expressed its support for the family of an Inter student who lost her life in a petrol attack in Badwel of YSR Kadapa district. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced a financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh for the victim's family.

On Wednesday, CM Naidu reached out to the mother of the deceased student via phone, offering condolences and assuring her that the government stands firmly by the family's side during this difficult time. He informed her that the accused has been apprehended and promised that they will face severe punishment.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to conduct the investigation through a fast-track court to ensure justice is served promptly. Furthermore, he emphasized the government's commitment to the victim's brother's education and directed that arrangements be made for employment opportunities for the victim's mother.

In addition to the Chief Minister's assurance, Collector in-charge Aditi Singh and TDP leader Srinivasa Reddy will visit the family to provide further support and check on their well-being.