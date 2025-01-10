AP CM Chandrababu inaugurates NAREDCO property show

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh : In a bid to boost the construction sector in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the pivotal role this industry plays, noting that approximately 34 lakh people depend on it for their livelihoods. During the inauguration of the NAREDCO Property Show in Guntur, Naidu highlighted the government's efforts to rejuvenate the sector, which he described as a "continuous process" essential for the state's economic development.

The Chief Minister asserted that his administration has taken significant measures to support the construction industry, including the provision of free sand—a crucial resource for construction activities. He urged organizations such as the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) to actively participate in these initiatives.

Naidu expressed concerns regarding the overall decline of various sectors in the past five years, attributing the deterioration of the construction industry to the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. He voiced frustrations over the "circle of problems" created during that time and emphasized the urgent need to restore the sector to its former glory.

Looking ahead, CM Naidu expressed optimism for the construction sector's recovery in the new year, recalling the lack of progress during the previous administration. He referenced a strong mandate from the electorate, boasting a success rate of 93 percent during his tenure. Furthermore, he detailed recent achievements, including the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for development projects worth ₹2 lakh crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Naidu reiterated his commitment to taking strict action against land grabbers, noting an unprecedented number of applications related to land disputes. He attributed ongoing land issues to irregularities committed by the YSRCP government and discussed the financial losses incurred due to the administration's management of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds.

The Chief Minister also reminded attendees of the Swarna Andhra Vision Document, a roadmap aimed at propelling the state's growth. Since reclaiming power, Naidu announced that his government has signed investment agreements worth ₹4 lakh crore, with the objective of creating 20 lakh new jobs over the next five years.