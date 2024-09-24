AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Real-Time Governance for Efficient Civil Services

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need for a responsive government system that can address citizen issues in real-time. During his visit to RTG Centre, he instructed officials to devise a special project aimed at enhancing civil services and government programs through RTG within a 100-day timeline.

In a high-level meeting with top officials including the Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police (DGP), CM Naidu discussed strategies to simplify civil services and expedite governance. He urged the officials to create a comprehensive plan that would enable prompt services by effectively utilizing master data across all branches of government.

The agenda items included the automation of various essential services such as Aadhaar program delivery, vaccination tracking, school admissions, ration card registrations, marriage certificates, and other vital documentation. The discussion extended to leveraging real-time governance for tackling issues related to sanitation, traffic management, crime prevention, road maintenance, irrigation projects, and natural disaster response.

CM Naidu highlighted the importance of data analysis using advanced technologies such as CCTV cameras and drones to enhance the delivery and quality of government services. The focus remains on fostering an environment that allows for immediate assistance to citizens in times of need, thus creating a more responsive governance model in Andhra Pradesh.