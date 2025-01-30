  • Menu
AP CM Chandrababu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 77th death anniversary

AP CM Chandrababu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 77th death anniversary
On the 77th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to honor the legacy of the Father of the Nation. In his tweet, Naidu highlighted Gandhi's belief in non-violence as the "supreme religion," emphasizing the continued relevance of the Mahatma's teachings in contemporary society.

The Chief Minister reiterated his respect for Gandhi's philosophy, stating that his principles of peace and non-violence remain significant in today's world. Naidu expressed his commitment to paying tribute to Gandhi's ideals, urging everyone to remember and reflect on the messages of love, harmony, and unity that the leader championed.

This heartfelt tribute serves as a reminder of Gandhi's enduring influence and the timeless nature of his teachings, which continue to inspire countless individuals across the globe.

